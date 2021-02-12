Malta: Teenager outed as member of international hacking cell

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a 17-year-old Maltese teenager formed part of an international ring that has stolen over €100 million in cryptocurrencies from thousands of victims around the world. The cross-border investigation was coordinated by Europol.

Another story says that the Planning Authority Board has ordered all construction works in Manoel Island to be suspended until a final decision on the outline application is made. In June, a tribunal annulled an impact assessment report for the master plan.

