Malta: Ten PN members resign following Grech’s election

The Independent speaks to PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech about a string of resignations from party officials following last weekend’s election results. Zammit Dimech said he received 10 resignation letters and urged members and councillors to reconsider.

The paper says that House Speaker Anġlu Farrugia was ‘visibly shocked’ by Joseph Muscat’s announcement to resign as MP on Monday. The Speaker thanked the former Prime Minister and wished him well.

