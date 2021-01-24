Malta: Tens of nurses emigrating to the UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that scores of nurses are pursuing better opportunities in the UK, with over a fifth of third country national nurses working in Malta having already resigned or are expected to hand in their notice.

Another story reports that failure to summon alleged poachers after more than two years, has allowed dozens of people charged with hunting or trapping crimes to walk free. An internal investigation has been launched to identify the reasons.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

