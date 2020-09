Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coop Services have released a video showing how Malta’s school vans will be fumigated every week when the scholastic year gets going, while also giving details about daily, trip-by-trip procedures.

With the opening of schools inching ever closer, Coop Services – which has a fleet of over 600 minibuses servicing hundreds of routes across the island – said that they have embarked on the comprehensive fumigation of its fleet.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:05

