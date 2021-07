Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Victim Support Agency received three requests for help every day since it was established in April. Agency CEO Brian Farrugia said that the most common crimes victims face are domestic violence, theft, and fraud.

Another story reports that the police have arrested a wanted man after he repeatedly failed to appear before the courts. He is being accused of failing to pay maintenance to his wife and children.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro