Reading Time: < 1 minute



WasteServ employees were exposed to serious danger after a person threw away three gas canisters with recyclable waste.

This was discovered early on Thursday morning when WasteServ employees were collecting waste door to door.

Source TVM

Updated: 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...