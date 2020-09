Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three men aged between 19 and 21 are being held in police custody after being arrested in connection to theft of fuel from a petrol station between March and June of this year.

Investigations by the Major Crimes Unit led to these men being identified as the perpetrators of this crime.

Over the past few hours, police arrested a 19-year-old resident from Żejtun and two 21-year-olds from Bormla and Ħal Qormi respectively.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated: 16:20

Like this: Like Loading...