Malta: Three more co-options considered for government benches

Il-Mument claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela is mulling the possibility of moving out MPs Manuel Mallia, Anthony Agius Decelis,and Silvio Parnis and co-opting Malcolm Paul Galea, Jo-Etienne Abela, and Josianne Cutajar instead.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who says that the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme needs to be sped up. Grech criticises the government and accuses the Prime Minister of not being honest enough.

