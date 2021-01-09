Malta: Three nominations for the casual election to replace Edward Scicluna

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that tourism authority chairman Gavin Gulia and science council chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando are contesting the casual election for the seat vacated by Edward Scicluna. They join former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi.

Another story quotes a government statement which said it would give priority to teachers in the Covid-19 vaccination programme while step up contact tracing efforts in schools. The government’s reaction came at the end of negotiations with the teachers’ union.

