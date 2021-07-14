Malta to allow travelers vaccinated with Made in India AstraZeneca jabs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has changed its travel advice to allow anyone who’s been administered an Astra Zeneca vaccine into the country, regardless of where the vaccine was manufactured. This was announced by UK Transport Secretary Grant Schapps on social media.

UPDATE: The #Maltese authorities have amended their travel advice so anyone who has an OXFORD AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK (regardless of manufacture location) is able to travel without being turned away – with all vaccines having gone through rigorous safety and quality checks. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 14, 2021

The situation had escalated after British daily The Telegraph revealed that Britons who had received an India-made version of the vaccine, which does not have an EU licence, were being refused entry to Malta.

“All vaccines have gone through rigorous safety and quality checks,” Schapps said in a tweet after taking the issue up with the Maltese Government.

via Guardian/Telegraph