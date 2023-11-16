Malta to register highest growth in EU next year – Malta News Briefing / Thursday 16 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta to register highest growth in EU next year

According to the European Commission’s autumn forecast released on Wednesday, Malta is poised to experience the most robust economic growth within the EU this year and the next, although it’s expected to slow down from 2022 onwards. The commission anticipates a GDP growth of 4.0% this year, following a 6.9% surge in 2022, with a similar growth rate of 4% projected for next year. Despite the Budget forecasting a 4.2% growth rate in 2024, private consumption has slightly slowed due to increased inflation and a decline in investment following a surge in aviation sector investments in 2022. The forecast suggests a 4.2% economic growth in 2025. The commission notes that despite government measures maintaining energy prices until 2025, inflation is predicted to hit 5.7% this year, gradually easing to 3.3% in 2024 and further to 3.1% in 2025. (Times of Malta)

Former Labour MP says party harms its own supporters, seeks to please Nationalists

Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti criticized the Labour Party, labeling it a “monster” that harms its own supporters while seeking to please Nationalists. Grixti, implicated in a fraudulent social benefit scheme, expressed his frustration in a brief yet impassioned Facebook post, stating, “Fellow Labourites, it’s important to acknowledge that we are treated as inferior citizens and mistreated by our own community.” Grixti expressed dismay over the perceived lack of police action and media coverage regarding a Nationalist doctor found guilty of selling forged medical certificates and owning an offshore company. He referred to shadow health minister Stephen Spiteri. Moreover, Grixti highlighted a judge’s description of the Medical Council’s disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Stephen Spiteri, a PN MP, as a clear instance of a systemic lack of unbiased impartiality, resulting in the dismissal of the case. (Maltatoday)

Women outnumber men at university… until they reach doctoral level:

Figures published by the NationalStatistics Office (NSO) last week highlight that almost 67% of students enrolled in diplomas are women.At bachelor’s level, men make up 44% of the university cohort, while 56% of enrolled students arewomen. At a further master’s level, women make up almost 60% of enrolled students. Yet at doctorallevel, almost 56% of students are men. This isn’t a recent phenomenon. Prof. JosAnn Cutajar, who chairsthe University of Malta’s gender equality and sexual diversity committee, says this trend is visible indata going back to 2014.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group