Malta to reopen embassy in Libya and resume flights

Malta will reopen its embassy in Libya and resume flights to the country. The announcement followed meetings the Maltese Prime Minister held with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

“We are going to reopen our embassy and our consulate in Libya in the coming days,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister also said that air links with the North African country will be restored, after they were closed down due to security reasons related to Libya’s civil war.

The Maltese delegation that included Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, National Security Minister Byron Camilleri and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, also discussed other issues including the economy, security and migration.

Abela also said that Malta will be using diplomacy to help Libya buy COVID-19 vaccines.

“A Libya living in prosperity and peace also means that the Mediterranean and Europe are living in prosperity as well,” he said.

