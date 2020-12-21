Malta to suspend flights from the UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta said Monday it was joining other countries in suspending all flights to and from Britain after the emergence of a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus.

The Maltese government announced that this will be effective from Tuesday 22 December. It added that this is a temporary decision and Maltese citizens, and residents are going be given the opportunity to return to Malta but subject to a PCR test and obligatory quarantine for 14 days.

A number of European nations among others have shut off travel ties to the UK after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus was a danger to the country.

Main Photo: A view of Valletta, Malta. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

