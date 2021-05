Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s Health Minister announced that children aged between 12 and 15 will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in July.

The use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for teenagers between 12 and 15 is expected to be authorised tomorrow after a meeting of its evaluation committee.

Meanwhile, children in Germany above the age of 12 will also be vaccinated against coronavirus from June 7, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the 16 German states agreed on Thursday.

