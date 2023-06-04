Malta tops GSSE medals table / Malta News Dispatch – Sunday 4 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta tops GSSE medals table

In a historic achievement, Team Malta has surpassed all expectations at the 2023 GSSE, emerging as the leading nation in the medals table. This extraordinary feat marks a significant milestone for Malta, surpassing its previous best finishes of fourth place in 1993, 2003, and 2011. The Maltese team’s exceptional performance has garnered an impressive total of 96 medals, including an outstanding 38 gold medals, 30 silver medals, and 29 bronze medals. This remarkable success showcases the dedication and talent of the Maltese athletes, cementing their place among the top-performing nations in the Games of the Small States of Europe.

60% say religion holds importance in their lives – survey

Over 60% of respondents expressed that religion holds importance in their lives, while nearly half of the Maltese population considers religion when making decisions. According to a scientific survey conducted for the State of the Nation conference, 88.5% of participants stated their belief in God. However, among youths aged 16 to 25, a quarter indicated that they do not believe in God, making them the group with the lowest level of belief. Conversely, elderly individuals showed the highest level of belief. The survey also revealed that 6.6% of respondents do not believe in God, while 4.9% expressed uncertainty regarding their beliefs. (TVM)

Greens want homicide by a vehicle law

The Green Party, ADPD, has proposed the introduction of a new law called ‘homicide by a vehicle’ as a measure to tackle the increasing number of road fatalities in Malta. In light of recent incidents, such as the fatal car crash in Attard involving a 17-year-old girl and the tragic collision involving a drunk driver and a motorcyclist with a pillion rider, concerns about road safety have resurfaced. (Newsbook)

Photo – Malta Olympic Commitee

