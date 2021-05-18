Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that Malta retained the top position in the annual report for civil liberties by ILGA-Europe for the sixth consecutive row, registering 94 points. Second-placed Belgium achieved 74 percentage points. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/malta-fuq-nett-fil-libertajiet-civili-fl-ewropa/

The paper reports that the Authority of Social Care Services conducted over 3,200 inspections last year. More than two-thirds of them were carried out in homes for the elderly, an increase from 522 the year before.

