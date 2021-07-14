Malta: Total ban on unvaccinated arrivals scaled back

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that health authorities revised the travel ban on unvaccinated travellers to give incoming visitors without the vaccine the option to go into mandatory quarantine upon arrival. The new rule comes into effect today. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-expected-to-ease-ban-on-unvaccinated-travellers-impose.886429

Another story reports that the founder of Lovinmalta.com, Chris Peregin, has stepped down from CEO of the media company to join the Nationalist Party. It is understood that the 33-year-old will take up a position in strategy and outreach. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/lovin-malta-founder-joins-pn-in-strategy-role.886501

