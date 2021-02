Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes Central Bank figures showing that bank deposits stood at €14.3 billion by the end of last year. The paper says total savings were five times higher than those registered in the 2008 financial crisis.

Another story in the paper says that a number of Nationalist MPs held a meeting “behind the back” of party leader Bernard Grech.

