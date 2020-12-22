Malta: Total employment at a stable 59 percent rate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rate of employment among people aged 15 and over stood at 59.4 percent between July and September, up by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. The rate was 59.3 percent in the third quarter last year, according to figures by the National Statistics Office.

Three-fourths of people aged between 15 and 64 were in employment in Q3 2020, with a rate of 80.8 among men and 65.5 percent among women. The biggest share of persons in employment was observed in the 25-34 age group.

Just under 230,000 held full-time jobs in the period under review while slightly more than 30,000 had part-time jobs as their primary employment. Sell-employment accounted for 16.1 percent of main jobs.

Professional workers made up the largest group of employed persons, making up 21.0 percent of all occupations, followed by service and sales workers with a further 18.8 percent. Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishers workers account for 0.7 percent, the smallest share.

Like this: Like Loading...