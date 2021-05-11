Reading Time: < 1 minute

Final deeds of sale for residential properties reached a combined value of €228.4 million in April, almost level with the same month in 2019. Last year, total transactions amounted to €119.2 million. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that the number of final deeds of sale amounted to 1,130 in the fourth month this year, a decrease of 153 from the previous month.

Meanwhile, promises of sale totalled 1,430, the strongest April in the four years under review. The first three months of 2021 similarly registered higher numbers of promises of sale compared with the period 2018 to 2020.

The south-eastern region comprising of Ħaż-Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsasklala, and Marsaxlokk attracted the most interest from buyers, with 211 promises of sale, followed by Gozo with 207. The Cottonera area recorded 15 promises of sale, the lowest number among all regions and 38 less than the second-lowest region spanning Rabat, Mdina, Ħad-Dingli, Mtarfa, and Mġarr.