Malta: Tourism Authority looking for second quarantine hotel

The Independent says that the Corinthia Marina in St Julian’s is nearing maximum capacity as a quarantine hotel and the tourism authority has issued a call for a second facility to host unvaccinated visitors.

The paper follows a conference by FinanceMalta addressed by the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader. Robert Abela said that the outlook for the financial services sector remains positive while Bernard Grech said the country must regain credibility. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-21/local-news/Abela-heartened-by-positive-financial-reviews-vows-to-redouble-efforts-to-get-off-grey-list-6736235362

