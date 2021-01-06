Malta: Tourism authority serves Paceville restaurant enforcement order

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the tourism authority has imposed an enforcement notice on the Paceville restaurant in which a mass brawl broke out on New Year’s Eve. The authority found that the business breached Covid-19 protocols.

The paper says that the number of new Covid-19 cases rose to 158 on Tuesday, the highest since mid-November. Meanwhile, President George Vella urged everyone to ignore scaremongering before he was injected with the vaccine.

