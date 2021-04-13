Malta: Tourism levels expected to reach 40 percent of 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the president of the association of travel agents, Iain Tonna, who warned that operators cannot risk another summer of inactivity. Tonna said indications suggest that the volume of tourism could rise up to 40 percent of 2019 levels.

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who confirmed two instances of blood-clotting in vaccinated patients but said that the cases are not related to the inoculation.

