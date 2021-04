Reading Time: < 1 minute

Operators in the tourism industry have been excempt from paying any licenses and fees due to the Malta Tourism Authroity for all of 2021, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo announced today.

This scheme is one of a number of measures introduced by the government in a bid to prop up the industry as the country prepares to fully open its doors to tourists again from 1 June.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...