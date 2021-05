Reading Time: < 1 minute

There are “indications” that Malta will feature on a UK list of countries marked as safe for travel but the government will wait for official confirmation before commenting, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has said.

British news sites have speculated that Malta will be among a handful of countries on the so-called green list, which is set to be unveiled at 6pm [Malta time] on Friday.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745