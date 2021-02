Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that the government is prepared to extend the wage supplement scheme beyond March to help the industry get back on its feet.

The paper publishes an interview with the Director General of the Association of Credit Management, Josef Busuttil, who said that many companies still prefer to pay by cheque. He called for the digitalisation of business transactions.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...