Malta: Tourism sector demands better enforcement of pandemic rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today says that associations representing operators in the tourism sector welcomed new measures to control the spread of Covid-19 announced on Wednesday but said that their success depends on enforcement.

The paper announces the launch of a new service by the communications authority that compares prices and costs of services on the market. The online tool will provide information about bundled services such as telephony, TV, and internet.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...