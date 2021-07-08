Malta: Tourism sector misses June targets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today speaks to the president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association Tony Zahra who said that the tourism sector did not reach its 60 per cent month-per-month growth target in June. The recover was hampered by the UK’s decision to keep Malta on the amber list. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1539/tourism_industry_recovery_slower_than_expected_one_month_after_reopening

The paper says that Maltese architecture firm Mizzi Studio has been chosen to design a new restaurant in London’s Kew Gardens. Inspired by nature, the project promises a holistic environment for all the family.

