Malta: Tourism sector welcomes PN strategy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument speaks with representatives of stakeholders in the tourism industry about the PN strategy for the sector unveiled this week, who described the plan as positive, serious, and well-studied.

Another story says that people expressed anger at claims by PL media that IVF is available for free. Comments on social media said that couples are paying around €4,000 in medicine for every cycle. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/24/ieqfu-weggghuna-u-tuzawniex-bhala-ballun-politiku-janice-grech/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...