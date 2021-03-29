Malta: Transport Minister, Infrastructure Malta must build road to dialogue – Graffitti

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Transport Minister Ian Borg and Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi should, “at least for once” take the road to dialogue, “a road they clearly need to learn how to build,” activist group Moviment Graffitti said.

In a reaction Infrastructure Malta said that meetings were held with the stakeholders during the past months. The agency said that following last Thursday’s press conference by Graffitti an invite was sent to the NGO to hold a meeting. IM spokesperson said the invitation is still open.

Source Newsbook

