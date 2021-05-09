Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes survey findings showing that PN Leader Bernard Grech’s trust ratings dropped 10 points since last month, scoring 25.7 percent. Trust in Prime Minister increased by two points as Robert Abela reached 49.6 percent. Read more here

The paper says that PN MP Adrian Delia sent an emotional video message to his supporters thanking them for their support in the latest spat with fellow MP Jason Azzopardi. Delia said that he will not lose his integrity.

