Malta

Malta: Tunisia, Czechia added to Malta’s ‘amber list’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The “amber list” of countries from which visitors are asked to produce a negative swab test for Covid-19 now comprises four countries and a small portion of a fifth after the government agreed to update it today.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:10pm

By Corporate Dispatch

