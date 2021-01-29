Malta: Two in three SMEs concerned about their future

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes results from a survey conducted by the Chamber of SMEs which found that two in three small and medium businesses in Malta fear that they cannot survive into next year, even with government aid.

The paper follows the testimony of Matthew Caruana Galizia on Thursday who said that his mother was murdered while she was working on information that would expose serious financial difficulties faced by the Electrogas power station project.

