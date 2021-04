Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man linked to a spate of thefts targeting cars parked outside owners’ homes, was remanded in custody on Friday, while his co-accused pleaded guilty and was handed a suspended sentence.

Matthew Frendo, 45, who gave investigators a Rabat address, was denied bail after pleading not guilty to nine thefts. All but one were allegedly committed over a five-day spree starting on April 16 in Żebbuġ , Qormi and Ghaxaq.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

