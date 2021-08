Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men who targeted various outlets of a local chain store, stealing foodstuffs to feed themselves after running into serious financial problems, were remanded in custody pending judgment.

Mario Campolo, 48, from Fgura and Sandro Mifsud, 48, from Floriana admitted to various charges of simple theft and two attempted thefts after they were arrested at the Marsascala store on Monday.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745