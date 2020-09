Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that two people infected with Covid-19 have died on Monday. The Health Ministry announced that a 93-year-old man and an 83-year-old man became the 22nd and the 23rd casualties.

Another story quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna in his homily during a mass celebrated to mark Independence Day. The archbishop said that solidarity in the midst of the pandemic means observing measures issued by authorities.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...