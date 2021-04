Reading Time: < 1 minute



Today is the second anniversary of the cold-blooded murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane, a 42-year-old father of three, was shot dead two years ago today in what is believed to be Malta’s first racially-motivated murder.

To mark the anniversary, the Malta Refugee Council said in a statement it continues to stand by its brothers and sisters within the migrant community in Malta and condemn all forms of racism, xenophobia and discrimination.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1745

