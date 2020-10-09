Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: UĦM proposes bills reductions

The Independent leads with pre-budget proposals by the UĦM union which is demanding a reduction in household utility bills and a bonus for front-liners in the healthcare industry in response to the pandemic.

The paper sent questions to the curia about a video from inside a church by Mosta priest Fr David Muscat in reaction to Joseph Muscat’s resignation from parliament. A spokesperson said that the sacrament should not be used to pass political comments.

