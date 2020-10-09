Malta: UĦM proposes bills reductions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with pre-budget proposals by the UĦM union which is demanding a reduction in household utility bills and a bonus for front-liners in the healthcare industry in response to the pandemic.

The paper sent questions to the curia about a video from inside a church by Mosta priest Fr David Muscat in reaction to Joseph Muscat’s resignation from parliament. A spokesperson said that the sacrament should not be used to pass political comments.

