Malta: UĦM wants government to overturn Gozo ferry directive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the UĦM is urging the government to reverse a directive demanding that motorists aboard the Gozo Channel ferry during Carnival weekend stay in their cars throughout the trip. The union says the decision goes against the international maritime convention.

Another report quotes Judge Francesco Depasquale, presiding over the Vitals hospital deal case, who reminded witness Konrad Mizzi that the right to refuse to answer extended to questions that may lead to self-incrimination.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...