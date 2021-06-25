Malta: UK adds Malta to safe-travel group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the UK government has lifted the requirement for quarantine for travellers returning from Malta. Health authorities said that arrival from Britain must present a vaccination certificate. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/uk-adds-malta-to-quarantine-free-green-list.881857

The paper speaks to sources close to the FATF plenary who said that the members of the body were not satisfied with Malta’s enforcement of anti-money laundering rules. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be published today. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/insufficient-enforcement-main-reason-behind-fatf-greylisting.881923

