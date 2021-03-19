Malta: UK strain makes three-fourths of current Covid-19 infections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prof. Charmaine Gauci who said that the UK variant of the virus now accounts for three in every four Covid-19 cases, a rise of almost 15 percentage points in a week. The Public Health Superintendent appealed for responsibility.

The paper speaks with Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis about recent figures confirming an average wage gap of €3,000 annually between women and men. The minister revealed that the government is launching a strategy to address the situation.

