Malta: UN proposals on children’s rights become the law

Illum says that Malta is transposing into law proposals by the UN convention about the rights of children. The recommendations, which were ratified in 1990, cover rights related to change of surnames, adoptions, and drug use.

The paper publishes an interview with Opposition spokesperson for the economy, Claudio Grech, about the 2021 Budget. Grech said that most of the measures were a continuation of what is already in place and that the government failed to show it wants to transform the economy.

