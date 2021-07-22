Malta: Unease in the business community with EU carbon neutrality plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today says that businesses raised concerns about proposals by the European Commission to tax aviation and shipping as part of a strategy to curb emissions. Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli said Malta will make its case before the Commission.

Another paper reports on the opening of a 3D print farm in Bulebel industrial estate by Invent 3D. With over 130 printers spread on a 500 square metre site, the facility is the biggest print farm in Malta.

