Malta: Unemployment registers slight drop in September

Unemployment dropped slightly last month, standing at 3.2 per cent, dropping by 0.1 percentage points when compared with the previous month and by 1.5 percentage points from September 2020. Fresh data was released by the NSO today.

During September 2021, the number of unemployed persons was 8,790, with the unemployed males and

the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,804, whereas those aged between 25 and 74

years stood at 5,986.

In September 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 3.7 per cent, dropping by 0.2 percentage points from previous month. The female unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.4 per cent when compared with August 2021 estimates.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 10.9 per cent,

while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years old stood at 2.4 per cent.