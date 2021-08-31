Malta: Unemployment slightly down to 9,093

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The unemployment rate for July 2021 stood at 3.3 per cent, down by 0.1 percentage points from previous

month and dropping by 1.7 percentage points from July 2020, the NSO said today.

During July 2021, the number of unemployed persons stood at 9,093, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,688, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,405. In July 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 3.8 per cent, down by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

The rate for females stood at 2.5 per cent, also dropping by 0.1 percentage points from June 2021 estimates.

The NSO further said that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 10.6 per cent, while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years old stood at 2.6 per cent.