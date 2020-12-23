Malta: Union defends its position in Malta Air case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with a statement by the General Workers Union rejecting claims by Malta Air that it did not deliver on an emergency agreement. The union said that it had proposed a number of alternatives, none of which were accepted by the airline.

A second story quotes the head of the BioNTech laboratory in Germany who said that the Covid-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with Pfizer is effective against the new strain of the virus because it uses the same spike protein.

