Malta: Union president calls for caution heading into the new year

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with General Workers Union president Victor Carachi who expects things to start returning to normal by Spring. He, however, warned that the effects of the pandemic will not disappear overnight.

The paper speaks to school head Lelio Spiteri who supports calls to eliminate exams in primary years. Spiteri said that the education system is there to help all students succeed, not only a percentage of them.

