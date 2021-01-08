Malta: Union president defends teachers’ strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the president of the teachers’ union Marco Bonnici who said that, besides union members, the directives protect students and their families as the number of Covid-19 cases have risen sharply.

Another story picks up a tweet by an aide to US President Trump who said that although he disagrees with the official outcome of the election, he will make sure of a smooth transition which will see Joe Biden taking the oath of office on January 20.

