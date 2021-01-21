Malta: University study finds unique traits in Maltese ALS patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes findings from a University of Malta research into ALS. The results show that the disease in Maltese patients affects different genes than those in European counterparts, giving scientists a better understanding of the causes of ALS.

The paper says that former PN Leader Adrian Delia turned down an offer to join the shadow cabinet, which was unveiled on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Delia said he prefers the Westminster model where former leaders do not take up frontbench roles.

