Malta: UPE insists on 4 measures if schools are to reopen physically

The Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers insisted that strict measures needed to be adhered to if the government is to forge ahead with its plans to reopen schools physically next week.

The union held a meeting with government officials on Thursday morning, and reiterated that its position was that the physical reopening of school should be delayed until the number of Covid-19 cases is brought down considerably. It believes that instead, lessons should initially be delivered online.

But the UPE, which has registered an industrial dispute over the reopening of schools and which is planning industrial action, nevertheless signalled its readiness to accept that schools reopen physically as planned.

Updated 17:30

